Nepal's Tribhuvan University to get new library building with Indian aid

epal's Education Minister Devendra Paudel and Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra jointly performed the groundbreaking ceremony of Nepal's largest library, the Tribhuvan University Central Library on Tuesday. The building of Nepal's one of the biggest libraries is being built under Government of India's USD 50 million grant assistance in education sector. The Library is being constructed at a cost of NRs 316.9 million and will be built as per earthquake-resilient reconstruction norms of Nepal.