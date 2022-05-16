Nepal: PM Modi prays at Maya Devi Temple on Buddha Purnima, seeks Lord Buddha’s blessings for peaceful planet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 16 offered prayers at Maha Maya Devi Mandir in the Lumbini district of Nepal on the occasion of Buddha Purnima and said that he felt blessed, and hoped that Lord Buddha bless all and make our planet peaceful and prosperous. He was accompanied by Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife. “I feel blessed to have prayed at the Maya Devi Temple on Buddha Purnima. May Lord Buddha bless us all and make our planet peaceful and prosperous,” PM Modi tweeted. PM Modi paid respects to the Marker Stone inside the Maya Devi Temple premises, which pinpoints the exact birth spot of Lord Buddha. He also lit lamps near the Ashoka Pillar located adjacent to the temple. He also held a bilateral meeting with his Nepalese Counterpart.