Nepal Plane Crash: 22 bodies, black box retrieved from crash site

Rescuers retrieved the bodies of all 22 people on board a plane that crashed in the Himalayas as well as the black box from the crash site was recovered. Tara Air twin-otter aircraft which was more than two decades old crashed onto the hillside of Mustang District on May 29’s morning, killing all 22 people on board. The plane had 13 Nepali, 4 Indians, 2 German nationals, and 3 crew members on board.