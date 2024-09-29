Nepal Floods: At Least 66 Killed, 69 Missing In Floods and Landslides Hit Nepal

Nepal Heavy Rain: Tragedy has struck Nepal as heavy rains have triggered devastating floods and landslides across the country. The disaster has already claimed the lives of at least 66 people, with 69 more still missing. The flooding has caused widespread destruction, leaving homes submerged, roads washed away, and communities cut off. Rescue operations are ongoing, but the challenges are immense with continued rainfall and difficult terrain.