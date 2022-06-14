Nepal Electricity production disrupted after man clings to transmission line

Electricity production in Nepal's Nuwakot's hydro-electric plant has been stalled after a person climbed on a power transmission line and has been clinging onto it. Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) was forced to shut down the power project and cut off the power supply to the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydel station line after a person climbed on the transmission line here. The Upper Trishuli 3A Hydel station has a capacity of 60 MW. The person has been identified by the local police as Maila BK from Ghalegaun of Belkotgadhi Municipality-13 of the Nuwakot district. As per the official at the NEA, an average loss of around 1 million Nepali Rupees has been incurred by the country due to the disruption in the power supply. Meanwhile, the Minister for Energy, Pampha Bhusal also has appealed Nepal Army to deploy a helicopter to take and bring down the person off the transmission line and prevent further loss.