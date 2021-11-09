{"id":"2919019","source":"DNA","title":"Nepal Army Chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma pays tribute at War Memorial","section":"World","slug":"","section_id":"8","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Nepal Army Chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma paid tribute at War Memorial in New Delhi. Nepal Army Chief General was welcomed by Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. Nepal Army Chief General Sharma also received guard of honour. Nepal Army Chief is on a four-day visit to India on the official invitation of Indian Army Chief.","summary":"Nepal Army Chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma paid tribute at War Memorial in New Delhi. Nepal Army Chief General was welcomed by Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. Nepal Army Chief General Sharma also received guard of honour. Nepal Army Chief is on a four-day visit to India on the official invitation of Indian Army Chief.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/world/video-nepal-army-chief-general-prabhu-ram-sharma-pays-tribute-at-war-memorial-2919019","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/09/1004594-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/091121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_40.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1636469702","publish_date":"Nov 09, 2021, 08:25 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 09, 2021, 08:25 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2919019"}