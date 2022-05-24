Nation should reinforce hard power’ Lt Gen Rana Pratap on Russia-Ukraine war

Lieutenant General of Indian Army Rana Pratap addressed at Defence Conclave on May 24 in Kolkata. By giving the example of the Russia-Ukraine war, he said that all the future conflicts will not be short duration wars. “A couple of things stand out clearly from the Russia-Ukraine war. First of them is the importance of Hard power. Ultimately a nation would only be respected if they possess Hard power,” he said. “There was a myth that was being circulated that the era of open conflict has gone but Russia -Ukraine war has shown us that even now the nation-states would pursue their national interests by resorting to an open all-out conflict,” he added.