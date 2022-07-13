NASA shares new images from James Webb Space Telescope, everyone amazed

After surprising everyone by giving the deepest look of the cosmos ever captured on James Webb Space Telescope, NASA released more images taken from its most powerful observatory ever placed in orbit. The first image revealed earlier showed the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723. Webb’s First Deep Field is a composite made from different images taken at different wavelengths. It was made using images taken with the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam). NASA then revealed images of the following targets: Carina Nebula, WASP-96 b (spectrum data), Southern Ring Nebula and Stephen’s Quintet. Located 7,600 light-years away, the Carina Nebula is a stellar nursery, where stars are born. It is one of the largest and brightest nebulae in the sky and home to many stars much more massive than our sun, CNN reported.