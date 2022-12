NASA’s Artemis I Orion heads back to Earth | NASA | Moon Mission | Space Video | DNAIndiaNews

NASA's Artemis I Orion spacecraft performed a successful engine burn to leave lunar orbit and head back to Earth. Orion has been in a distant retrograde orbit around the Moon since Nov. 25. During that time, NASA has been putting the vehicle’s various systems through their paces which the agency said is going so well, they’ve added additional test objectives.