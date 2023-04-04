Search icon
NASA Artemis II Mission: Meet 4 astronauts who will be first to fly to the moon in 50 years

Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen and NASA mission specialist Christina Koch are the four astronauts who will wcrew NASA's Artemis II mission to the moon, the first lunar human spaceflight mission since the end of Apollo mission in 1972. Nasa plans to land the first woman and the first person of colour on the Moon with plans in the pipeline for a longer presence than the Apollo-era astronauts.

