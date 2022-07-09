हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Monkeypox cases rose to over 6,000, almost all patients are male: WHO
WHO issues first situation report on spread of monkeypox. Statistics states, almost all monkeypox patients are male. Men aged 18 to 44 account for 79 percent of cases.
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Latest News
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Business
World
Ezmall