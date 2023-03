Moment before Russian fighter jet confronts US drone: U.S. military releases video | DNA India

Pentagon releases de-classified video of Black Sea drone incident. The de-classified video, which is about 40 seconds long, has been edited by the U.S. military. It shows events in a sequential order, the Pentagon said. In the first direct U.S.-Russian incident since the Ukraine war began a Russian Su-27 jet struck the propeller of the unmanned MQ-9 drone on Tuesday, 14 March 2023.