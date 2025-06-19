Modi Trump Call BJP vs Congress Over PM Modi-Trump Call | Trump Modi Call

Modi Trump Call: BJP vs Congress Over PM Modi-Trump Call | Trump Modi Call BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan on June 18 launched a sharp attack on Congress over PM Modi’s statement rejecting any foreign mediation on India’s internal matters. He said, "...PM Modi has sent a clear statement to the US that there was no mediation and no talk of trade deal. Going forward the new normal for a new India, terrorism is not a proxy war, it's an act of war. This has been agreed to by the US and sends a resounding message which will echo across the world, stating that when it comes to terrorism, India's policy of no tolerance always stands good against terrorism. As far as the Congress party is concerned, the Congress party has behaved like spokespersons of Pakistan. They have behaved in a way that peddled and parroted Pakistan's very noxious narrative of undermining our Indian armed forces. The Congress party ought to apologise immediately to the Indian armed forces and to our nation...,” said CR Kesavan. The comment comes after a strong US-India joint statement and PM Modi’s categorical denial of any mediation claims. BJP has accused Congress of echoing enemy narratives on national security.