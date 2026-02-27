FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Modi Israel Visit: Netanyahu Surprises PM Modi In Traditional Indian Jacket & Kurta Ahead Of Dinner

Meet these 4 Indian-American scientists named 2026 Sloan Research Fellows

Videos

WORLD

Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 12:28 AM IST

Modi Israel Visit Netanyahu Surprises PM Modi In Traditional Indian Jacket Kurta Ahead Of Dinner

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu surprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi by wearing traditional Indian attire ahead of their joint dinner during Modi’s two-day visit to Israel. In a video shared on X, Netanyahu was seen donning a stone-coloured Nehru (Modi) jacket over a white kurta-style shirt, paired with navy blue trousers and formal shoes. PM Modi wore a white kurta-pajama with a navy blue sweater and jacket, along with a muffler. The two leaders greeted each other warmly with a hug.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu surprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi by wearing traditional Indian attire ahead of their joint dinner during Modi’s two-day visit to Israel.

In a video shared on X, Netanyahu was seen donning a stone-coloured Nehru (Modi) jacket over a white kurta-style shirt, paired with navy blue trousers and formal shoes. PM Modi wore a white kurta-pajama with a navy blue sweater and jacket, along with a muffler. The two leaders greeted each other warmly with a hug.

