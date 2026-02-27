Modi Israel Visit Netanyahu Surprises PM Modi In Traditional Indian Jacket Kurta Ahead Of Dinner

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu surprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi by wearing traditional Indian attire ahead of their joint dinner during Modi’s two-day visit to Israel. In a video shared on X, Netanyahu was seen donning a stone-coloured Nehru (Modi) jacket over a white kurta-style shirt, paired with navy blue trousers and formal shoes. PM Modi wore a white kurta-pajama with a navy blue sweater and jacket, along with a muffler. The two leaders greeted each other warmly with a hug.