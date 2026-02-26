Modi Israel Visit Israel PM Netanyahu Shares Car Ride With PM Narendra Modi After Knesset Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu travelled together in the same car to attend a tech exhibition after addressing the Knesset, the Israeli parliament. The two leaders were en route to a technology exhibition highlighting advancements and innovation, following their official engagements at the parliament. The symbolic show of camaraderie underscored the close personal bond between the two leaders.