Mitsubishi Estate organises music festival to promote its commercial town in Tokyo

Marunouchi is a commercial district in Tokyo which is witnessing massive development. To promote its commercial activities, Mitsubishi Estate hosted a music festival. Professional musicians performed at number of places to entertain the visitors. Mitsubishi Estate is developing office buildings in Marunouchi area. The company even provided square of Mitsubishi estate’s building for the concert stage. Additionally, in each season, symbolic events are held to contribute to sightseeing. For example, summer Bon Odori dance and winter Christmas event. Mitsubishi Estate is energizing the area by developing a town dedicated to office workers as well as tourists.