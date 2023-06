Missing Submarine: Breathless countdown for Titanic submersible left with few hours of oxygen

The world is looking transfixed as rescue teams from all around the globe frantically search for a lost submersible, with five people on-board, near the site of the Titanic wreckage in the Atlantic Ocean. The US Coast Guard has warned that the Titan sub has less than 24 hours of oxygen supply left inside the vessel which essentially means that the oxygen is expected to run out by today.