Military Drill: U.S. military conducts 1st maritime drills with West African forces | DNA India

U.S. military conducted first maritime drills with West African forces. Around 350 troops, including servicemen from Ivory Coast and Ghana, took part in it. The sea-based training saw soldiers holding their guns aloft as they braved neck-high waves before storming a beach resort to defuse a staged hostage crisis. Military bigwigs and diplomats watched from nearby.