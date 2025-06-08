Miguel Uribe Attack Colombian Presidential Candidate Miguel Uribe Shot In Head During Rally

Colombian Presidential candidate Miguel Uribe shot in head during rally. 39-year-old opposition senator Miguel Uribe was shot during a campaign rally in Bogota. visuals shows Uribe mid-speech as gunfire erupts; later seen bloodied, slumped against a car. He was hit in the neck or head and is currently in intensive care. Authorities said the shooter was captured; local media report a 15-year-old boy is suspected. Attorney General Luz Adriana Camargo confirmed Uribe’s critical condition. President Gustavo Petro’s government condemned the attack as a blow to democracy. Uribe, from the right-wing Democratic Center party, announced his 2026 presidential bid last year. Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a $700,000 reward for information on the perpetrators. Miguel Uribe hails from a prominent political family, and his mother, journalist Diana Turbay was killed in a 1991 rescue attempt after being kidnapped by the Medellin Cartel.