MiG-21 Jets phased out, why India is discontinuing its longest-serving fighter jet?

They soared over Indian skies for the last time. On 31 October, the Indian Air Force’s MiG-21 Bison fighter jets flew for the last time over the Barmer town of Rajasthan. The MiG-21 shared the space with the Su-30 MKI, signifying the transformation within the Air Force. The phase out is part of the Indian Air Force’s transformation and the IAF has said that the MiG-21 will be fully retired from service by 2025 and will be replaced by Mk-IA aircraft. Presently, there are only two MiG-21 squadrons still in operation and they are currently based at Bikaner and Suratgarh in Rajasthan.

