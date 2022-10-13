Search icon
Microsoft collaborates with Meta to deliver immersive experiences in VR

Microsoft has partnered with Meta in an effort to persuade businesses to operate in virtual settings. During Meta's Connect conference this morning, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that Microsoft teams will integrate with Quest devices and that Microsoft will provide a way to stream Windows apps to Meta's headsets, TechCrunch reported. Nadella also revealed that Microsoft's streaming game service, Xbox Cloud Gaming, will arrive on Quest devices sometime within the coming months. On the Windows end, Nadella said that Microsoft 365 will come to Quest in a way that lets users interact with content from productivity apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook. As for Xbox Cloud Gaming, on the Quest, it'll stream games to a 2D VR screen, supporting existing Xbox controllers. But Nadella hinted that additional features might arrive down the line.

