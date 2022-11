Mexican police force completely destroys camp of migrants on the Mexican border | DNAIndiaNews

Mexican police dismantled a migrant’s camp on their side of the border with the U.S. for security reasons. Camp was stated in Ciudad Juarez, besides the Bravo River and next to the U.S. border wall. Officials said the move was aimed at preserving the migrants' security as there was a risk of fires, drownings and hypothermia.