Melania Trump wears ‘power white’ to meet Queen Elizabeth

The First Lady Melania Trump captured the attention at Buckingham Palace on her visit to meet the Queen. She wore an elegant white skirt suit with navy detailing as she arrived at Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen. She paired the dress with a navy blue belt and heels, as well as a wide brimmed hat, which also had a navy trim. Fashion experts termed Melania Trump’s look similar to British Actress Audrey Hepburn. The President and the First Lady of the United States arrived at Buckingham Palace this morning where they were met by the Queen, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.