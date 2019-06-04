Melania Ivanka Trump rock boater hats and rhinestone belts like a pro

The first Lady of US, Melania Trump and daughter of US President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump rocked the state dinner held at Buckingham Palace on Monday night. The First Lady carried a white pencil dress, black collar and belt by Dolce & Gabbana. Her boater hat sat sharply tilted and looked oh-so-classy. On the other hand, Ivanka Trump managed to out- 80s Melania in (also white) peplum pleated skirt and blazer by Alessandra Rich. The puff-sleeved style came with a gaudy rhinestone belt gave the entire 1980s feel.