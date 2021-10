{"id":"2757038","source":"DNA","title":"Melania, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump wow in glamorous gowns for Queen's state banquet","section":"World","slug":"","section_id":"8","author":"","content":"The Trumps were special guests at the Queen’s state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Monday night. Melania, Ivanka and Tiffany looked picture perfect in their flowy gowns. First Lady Melania wore grey sleeveless Dior Haute Couture dress with white gloves. Ivanka wore a sequined blue dress. Tiffany Trump appeared in a deep red off-shoulder gown. \r

