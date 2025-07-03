Mali News 3 Indians abducted In Al-Qaeda-linked Terror Strikes In Mali India Demands Action

3 Indian nationals were abducted from the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes, western Mali. The attack was carried out by heavily armed terrorists suspected to be from Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), linked to Al-Qaeda. JNIM has been responsible for multiple violent attacks across Mali in recent years. The abduction occurred during a coordinated assault on July 1. Indian MEA strongly condemned the attack and termed it a "deplorable act of violence". MEA has urged the Malian government to ensure the “safe and expeditious” release of the hostages. Families of the abducted Indians are being regularly updated by the embassy. Indians in Mali have been advised to stay cautious, remain vigilant, and stay in touch with the embassy.