Maldivian President: Our recovery after COVID would’ve been difficult without India’s assistance

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih during his visit to India said that it would have been difficult for Maldives to recover after COVID without India’s assistance. In a joint press statement, President Solih said, “Maldives-India relationship goes beyond diplomacy. This visit is an affirmation of the close bond between our two countries.” “Was it not for generous assistance received in form of budgetary support, medical assistance and Covishield vaccine from India, our recovery after COVID would've been difficult. Unrestricted supplies of essential medicines to the Maldives is evident of the strong bond we share,” he added.

DNA Originals
More
