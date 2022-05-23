Love for motherland is one of our biggest strengths: PM Modi to Indian Diaspora in Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 23 (local time), while interacting with the Indian Diaspora in Tokyo, Japan said that love for our motherland is one of our biggest strengths. “Whenever I come to Japan, I get extreme love from the people here. Some of you have been staying in Japan for years and have adapted the culture of this country. Still, the dedication towards Indian culture and language is ever-growing,” PM Modi said. The PM further said, “We Indians get attached to our 'Karmabhoomi' with all our hearts but the love for our 'Matrabhoomi' never fades away. We cannot stay away from our motherland. This is one of our biggest strengths.”