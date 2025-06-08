Los Angeles Protest Immigration Protests Turn Violent In LA Trump Deploys 2000 National Guards

LA Protests escalate after immigration raids; Trump deploys 2,000 national guard troops. Federal immigration raids in Los Angeles sparked violent protests for two consecutive days. At least 44 arrests made during raids; protesters clashed with Border Patrol agents in Paramount. Streets and key areas in Paramount were shut down as tensions escalated. Federal agents used tear gas and flashbangs to disperse demonstrators chanting “ICE out of Paramount”. Around 1,000 protesters gathered outside a federal facility, causing property damage and assaulting officers. Trump administration deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to support federal forces amid rising tensions. President Trump criticized Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass, accusing them of failing to control the unrest. Trump vowed on social media to “crush rioters” and promised federal intervention if local leaders fail. The immigration raids are part of a nationwide effort by the Trump administration to increase deportations.