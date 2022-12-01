Looking forward to supporting India's G20 Presidency on building resilient global economy: US

As India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 01, The White House came forward and extended its support for the country. “Biden looks forward to supporting India's G20 presidency, including current food & energy security challenges while continuing our efforts to build a global economy. President will be attending G20,” said Press Secretary of the White House Karine Jean-Pierre. G-20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 of the worldwide trade, and about two-thirds of the world population, according to Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release. Karine Jean-Pierre while commenting on the change of Army Chief in India’s neighbour Pakistan said that the US looks forward to continue to work with Pakistan to promote stability.