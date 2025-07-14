London Plane Crash What Happened Moments Before Tragic Plane Crash At Southend Airport In London

London Plane Crash: What Happened Moments Before Tragic Plane Crash At Southend Airport In London A small plane crashed shortly after taking off from London‘s Southend Airport on Sunday afternoon, in what police are calling a “serious incident”. The plane that crashed is reportedly a Beech B200 Super King Air, but officials have not yet confirmed the type of aircraft yet. Police said they are working closely with other emergency services at the crash site, and the response is expected to take several hours. A witness said the pilots of the plane that crashed in a fireball at Southend Airport had waved at children just moments before the accident, according to the Independent. John Johnson, who was at the airport with his wife and children, described seeing the aircraft crash nose-first into the ground, followed by a large fireball. He said his family and others had waved at the pilots, who waved back before the aircraft turned around to begin its take-off.