London Plane Crash: Jet Headed For Netherlands Crashes Moments After London Takeoff | London News A small aircraft crashed at London Southend Airport in Essex on Sunday, triggering a massive fireball and a plume of thick smoke. The plane, believed to be a Beech B200 Super King Air, burst into flames shortly after the incident, though officials have not yet confirmed the exact model. Essex Police confirmed a “serious incident involving one 12-metre plane” and emergency services are at the scene. There is no confirmed information on injuries at this time. Local MP David Burton-Sampson has urged people to stay away from the crash site to allow rescue teams to operate. As a safety measure, police are evacuating nearby areas, including Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club.