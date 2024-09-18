Lebanon Pager Explosion Update 8 Killed 2750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack Hezbollah Pager Explosion: Tragedy strikes Lebanon as a pager explosion leaves 8 dead and over 2,750 injured in a devastating incident. Hezbollah has accused Israel of being behind the attack, escalating tensions in the region. In this video, we provide the latest updates on the explosion, the scale of destruction, and Hezbollah’s strong accusations against Israel. We also explore the possible geopolitical fallout from this deadly incident and its implications for regional security.