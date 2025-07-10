LA Tunnel Collapse At Least 31 Workers Rescued In Wilmington Tunnel Collapse | Los Angeles

At least 31 workers were rescued following a tunnel collapse in Wilmington, a suburb of Los Angeles, California, NBC Los Angeles reported, citing the Los Angeles Fire Department. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Workers were brought to the surface in groups of eight using a crane at the construction site. No injuries have been reported.