Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass bemoaned the Trump administration’s lawsuit challenging the city’s sanctuary status and attacking its immigration policies. “The lawsuit is an attempt to overturn the will of the city, calling for a halt to long-standing policy to protect immigrant Angelenos. We are a city of immigrants who have had policies in place for decades,” Bass said during a press conference.