Know all about 'ALMA'! World's biggest telescope unveils universe's secrets for 10 years

The ALMA radio telescope, the world's largest, is celebrating its tenth anniversary. During his 10 years' time, it has unveiled numerous secrets of the heavens. This includes the first photograph of the black hole. ALMA has advanced scientific knowledge of the creation of new planets the potential origin of life in other parts of the universe and even supermassive black holes.