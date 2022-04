Karachi suicide bomber: Know about Shari Baloch

The woman, who carried out Karachi suicide blast, has been identified as Shari Baloch. 30-year-old Shari Baloch had a Master's degree in Zoology and was married to a doctor. She was also working as a science teacher in a secondary school. She had two kids - eight-year-old Mahrosh and four-year-old Meer Hassan.