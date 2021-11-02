{"id":"2918174","source":"DNA","title":"US President Joe Biden caught dozing at COP26 Summit","section":"World","slug":"","section_id":"8","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"

US President Joe Biden catches forty winks during COP26 Summit. As per ‘The National’, this happened when a message by a disability rights activist was being delivered.

