Jellyfish invasion: Ghostly swarms of jellyfish invade Israel's beaches

Ghostly swarms of jellyfish along Israel's coast have banished summer bathers from the Mediterranean waters. It has raised warnings about the dangers of ecological imbalance due to climate change. Beyond stinging swimmers and costing the country some $10 million a year in lost tourism the translucent invertebrates have also been clogging desalination plants and industrial fishing nets