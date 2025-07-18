Jeffrey Epstein Birthday What Trump Shockingly Drew For Jeffrey Epstein In Alleged Birthday Letter

Donald Trump gave Jeffrey Epstein a bawdy letter for his 50th birthday, which was accessed by the Wall Street Journal. This news comes at a time when Trump and Epstein's past relationship is under scrutiny, with the President of the United States seemingly backtracking on his stance on the Epstein list, initially calling for its release. and later calling it a Democrat hoax. What does Trump's letter to Epstein say? The letter reportedly was within the outline of a naked woman, and was in the form of an imaginary conversation between Trump and Epstein.