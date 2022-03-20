Japanese PM Fumio Kishida departs from Delhi as two-day visit concludes

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida departed from Delhi on March 20 after his two-day visit concluded. During his visit to India, he held bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi over many international issues and investment plans. Japan will invest Rs 3.2 lakh crores in the next five years in India. This was PM Kishida’s first visit to India as the head of government.