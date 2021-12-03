Japan’s soy sauce maker ‘Kikkoman’ dominates global market

Soy sauce is a universal seasoning loved by one and all. Kikkoman, a leading soy sauce company based in Japan is dominating the global market. It functions quite similarly to Japanese traditional food culture and ensures the natural brewing of Soy Sauce. Kikkoman sells Japan's unique soy sauce as an all-purpose seasoning. In 1957, Kikkoman entered the U.S. market. Currently, it is operating in more than 100 locations around the world. Kikkoman advertised "soy sauce is all-purpose seasoning" in a TV commercial aimed at attracting viewers and emphasized the strategy of promoting soy sauce in local areas for consumers to actually know the taste of soy sauce. The company’s motive is to make good quality soy sauce which is consumed by many people all across the world. Made by natural methods, Kikkoman Soy Sauce is a quality product used in a variety of dishes.