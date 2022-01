Japan fighter jet disappears from radar after take off, crew member reportedly spotted in sea

An Air Self-Defense Force F-15 fighter jet went missing after taking off from Komatsu Air Base in Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday afternoon, the ASDF said. The fighter was conducting training with a crew of two aboard when radar contact with it was lost around 5:30 p.m. over the Sea of Japan about 5 kilometers west-northwest of the base, it said.