Japan Earthquake: 13 Dead, 9,000 In Evacuation As Japan Earthquake Causes Widespread Destruction

Japan Earthquake 13 Dead 9000 In Evacuation As Japan Earthquake Causes Widespread Destruction
13 people dead after 7.1-magnitude earthquake slams Japan on July 28. The earthquake struck Kumamoto region on the island of Kyushu
Quake caused widespread damage to buildings, roads, factories and public infrastructure.
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13 people dead after 7.1-magnitude earthquake slams Japan on July 28. The earthquake struck Kumamoto region on the island of Kyushu
Quake caused widespread damage to buildings, roads, factories and public infrastructure.