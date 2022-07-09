Japan Character Awards held in Tokyo, several companies participates

Cute animals and animated characters have always remained popular in Japan, especially amongst the youngsters. The Japan Character Awards were recently organised in which several companies participated. They shared their knowledge and upcoming strategies. The winning character this time was “Chiikawa”. “Chiikawa" means "Small and Cute." Debuting on a TV show and getting popularity on social networking sites. “Shirotan” the white seal, has 23 years of long history. It is a plush toy character, but now he also appears in hug pillow and short animated cartoon. This is computer software that combines songs with favourite voice. It is called “Vocaloid”. It is used for promotion of characters on the website. Japanese character business is developing rapidly in the global market. It has motivated Japan to create new characters.