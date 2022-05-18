Jamaican Foreign Minister hails Jamaica-India ties, says ‘It has been a wonderful amalgamation of cultures’

Senator and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica, Kamina Johnson Smith, on May 18 hailed Jamaica-India relations and said that it has been a wonderful amalgamation of cultures. Speaking to ANI, Jamaican Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith said, “It was a pleasure to welcome President Ram Nath Kovind and first lady Savita Kovind. It has been a wonderful coming together of our cultures and recognising that the first Indians came here 175 years ago, to become a part of this society.” “MoU between Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and Foreign Service Institute of Jamaica was signed. We will work together in training persons related to diplomatic services and increased technical corporation at the bilateral level,” she added.