Jamaica looks forward to friend India for wheat, fertilizers import

Jamaican Commerce Minister Aubyn Hill on May 18 said that the country is looking forward to enriching investment ties with India and added that the talks for imports of wheat, fertilizers, and farm equipment from India are ongoing. “We have enough wheat import today, but we don't know what will happen tomorrow as the world changed on Feb 24, Russia now has a war engagement with Ukraine. So we are opening discussions with our friend, India,” he said while talking to ANI.