Jamaica, India to mutually tackle supply chain issues: Jamaican Agriculture Minister

Pearnel Charles Jr, Jamaican Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, said that it would be sensible for both India and Jamaica to Jamaican tackle crop production issues in a mutually beneficial relationship. “We have benefitted from support and participation of India in beautifying this place. There are many Jamaicans who connect directly with India,” said Pearnel Charles Jr. “Despite historic crop production last year, we are facing serious potential issues that may arise in disruption of supply chain. It only makes sense for Jamaica and India to partner and tackle them in a mutually beneficial relationship,” he added.