Jamaica-India ties historical and longstanding: Senate President

Tom Tavares-Finson, President of the Senate of Jamaica, on May 18 welcomed the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind’s four-day visit to the Caribbean country and said that Jamaica and India have a historical and long-standing relationship. Speaking to ANI, Jamaican President of Senate Tom Tavares-Finson said, “Jamaica and India have a long-standing relationship. After this visit, we hope that we would be able to enjoy more important relations between the two countries. Our ties are historical. We continue to build those relationships.”