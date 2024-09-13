Search icon
Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh In a recent address at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy, EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar discussed the complexities of India-China relations, stating, “It (India-China) is a very complex relationship. When any country rises it has a ripple effect on the neighborhood. We did not have an easy relationship in the past. We had a series of agreements which stabilized the border. What happened in 2020, was in violation of multiple agreements; the Chinese moved a large number of troops to the Line of Actual Control. We, in response, moved our troops up. Some progress on border talks with China. 75% of disengagement problems are sorted out. If there is a solution to disengagement and there is a return to peace and tranquility, we can look at other possibilities. The economic relationship with China has been very unfair.” #indiachina #jaishankar #indiachina #sjaishankar #geneva #indiachina c #indiachinarelations #worldnews #news #latestnews #india #china

